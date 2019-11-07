October 6, 1940-November 4, 2019
MUSCATINE - Joyce L. Wookey, 79, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Lutheran Homes.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus in Joyce's name. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lutheran Living and Hospice Compassus.
Joyce was born October 6, 1940, in Conesville, the daughter of Lennox and Isabelle McCormick Buser. She married Fred Wookey on August 4, 1962, in Conesville.
She worked for the Muscatine School System and attended the Grace United Church of Christ of Conesville. Joyce enjoyed birds and working in her yard.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Jim Wookey and his wife, Jeri, of Hudson, Wisconsin, Larry Wookey and his wife, Peggy, of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Tammy Bierman, and her husband, Ken, of Muscatine; three grandchildren, Lexia Wookey, Kristy Cox and her husband, Brian, and Melissa Coss and her husband, Matt; her sister, Jane Brennenan and her husband, Ron, of Lone Tree; sister-in-law, Bonnie Buser of Muscatine; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one brother, Richard Buser; and one sister, Audrey Staley.
