April 10, 1931-September 19, 2019
MUSCATINE - Joyce M. Butler, 88, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Lutheran Living. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Inurnment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the inurnment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Visitation for Joyce will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Hillcrest Baptist Church in Joyce's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Joyce Marilyn McCracken was born on April 10, 1931, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Orville and Elva (Cunningham) McCracken. On April 22, 1950, Joyce was united in marriage to Ben L. Butler in West Liberty. Joyce was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing needlework, playing BINGO and proud of her Irish ancestry. She loved anything Elvis and spending time with her grandchildren.
Joyce will be deeply missed by her son, Rodney Butler and daughter, Margo (John) Mylott, all of Muscatine; three grandchildren, Rory Butler, Sabrina (John) Casteel and Russell (Jessica) Mylott; two great-grandchildren, Sonia Beauchamp and Donna Beauchamp; five step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Martha Marx of Muscatine, Rosemary (David) Smartt of Rock Island, Tenn., Patsy (Timothy) Burns of Muscatine, Michael Burns of Muscatine, Kenneth Burns of Iowa City, Phyllis Daniels and Bill (Linda) McCracken of Muscatine; and several nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers; one sister; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Butler; and nephew, Tommy Riley.
