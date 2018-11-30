Joyce Tripmacker

January 31, 1950-November 28, 2018
MUSCATINE – Joyce L. Tripmacker, 68, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 3, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverends Troy Richmond and Dan Schoepf will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Food for The Poor or Samaritans Purse: Operation Christmas Child. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Joyce was born on January 31, 1950, in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of Gordon and Marjorie Musfelt Anderson. She married Steven Tripmacker on November 16, 1974, in Ames.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She cared deeply about others. She enjoyed taking vacations with her husband and family, and loved playing with her grandchildren. She was very creative and inspirational in her card making and scrapbooks.
She made bookmarks with bible verses and inspirational quotes for the cancer patients at the University of Iowa Hospital. She also crocheted and knitted baby blankets for the Preemie Project at the University of Iowa Hospital. Joyce was the great historian and creative chronicler of her family's history. She was a maker and keeper of memories.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Steven, of Muscatine; her daughter, Michelle Helscher and husband, Joshua, of Wapello; two grandchildren, Matthew and Kenadee Helscher; two brothers, John Anderson and wife, Jean, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Dean Anderson and wife, Julie, of Bellefontaine, Ohio; and three sisters, Carol Marshall and husband, Derril, of Fremont, Nebraska, Pam McWilliams and husband, Earl, of Dayville, Connecticut, and Kay Popelka, of Nevada, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
