Juanita May Causey

October 20, 1944-March 6, 2019

MUSCATINE — Juanita May Causey, 74, of Muscatine, Iowa, lost her long battle with cancer Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Wine Nutz 208 W. 2nd St., Muscatine.

Juanita was born October 20, 1944, in Normal, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Josephine (Gildersleeve) Whitwood. She attended high school in El Paso, Illinois, and graduated from Muscatine High School. She received clerical degree from Muscatine Community College and worked as administrative assistant to the dean of University of Iowa Nursing College.

Juanita was intelligent, soft-spoken, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be remembered as a caring friend and avid Hawkeyes fan.

She is survived by her sons, Chris Causey, and Joe (Amber) Causey, all of Muscatine; grandchildren, Bella and Greysin; sisters, Susan (Mel) Bird, and Peggy Morgan; nieces and nephews; and ex-husband, Gary (Margaret) Causey.

She was preceded by her parents, and an infant sister, Mary Jane Whitwood.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations are requested to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

