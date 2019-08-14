August 22, 1926-August 6, 2019
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Juanita Myrle Nordeen, 92, of Independence passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, just days shy of her 93rd birthday. A visitation will be held Friday, August 16, from 1-2 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2 p.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.
Juanita was born on August 22, 1926, to Elmer W. and M. Irene Beitz in Muscatine, Iowa. She was raised there and baptized a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints when she was eight years old. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1944 and worked for a year before attending Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa. After a year of college, she returned to Muscatine and worked for a food processing company and a movie theater. It was during this time that she met William H. Nordeen and the two were married on June 18, 1950.
Bill and Juanita had three children, Craig, Mark, and Anne. They eventually moved to Davenport, Iowa, where Bill had a teaching job. Juanita was very involved with her children's lives as they grew, serving as Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout Den mother, and PTA president. When they were all in school, she returned to the workforce as the bookkeeper for the family business in Davenport, Nordeen's Kitchen Center.
Juanita became a young widow when Bill passed away in 1988. She continued to work at the family business for several years after his death. She put her bookkeeping skills to work as well as the treasurer for the local church's Rimoda Credit Union. She was also involved in other church work, serving as a congregational women's leader, and helping others who needed transportation or assistance. She sang with a group of women who regularly visited local nursing homes and also served as an election judge for her local voting district.
In 2006, Juanita sold her Iowa home of 49 years and relocated to Blue Springs, Missouri, where she lived for the next 10 years with her son, Craig, and his family. A series of falls from 2013 to 2016 made it necessary for her to become a resident at Monterey Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Independence, where she remained for the final three years of her life. There she quickly became a favorite of all the staff who worked with her because of her gentle, sunny personality.
Juanita's favorite pastimes and hobbies included reading, crocheting, baking, and watching old movies. She also loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to visit relatives and friends in distant states and camping with her family to see many of the wonders of America.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gregory Beitz; and her sister, Joyce Swails. Juanita is survived by her children, Craig and wife Ardyce of Blue Springs, Missouri, Mark and wife, Jo Laine, of Riverton, Wyoming, and Anne Beney of Florissant, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Sonrisa (Nordeen) Johnston and husband Ian, Dorinda (Nordeen) Stayton and husband Jeremy, Montague Nordeen and wife Jerah, Tabetha (Nordeen) Cooper and husband Darrell, Kristopher Nordeen and wife Kat, Brian Beney, and Meagan (Beney) Kilgore and husband Matthew. She also leaves behind a legacy of 14 great-grandchildren, Mayli, Gavin, Elena, Sophia and Zoey Johnston; Grace, Maddie and Gabby Nguyen; Wyatt, Reese, and Liam Nordeen; Manny Stayton; and Adele and Elliana Nordeen. Additionally, Juanita is survived by her brother, Ronald Beita and wife Carol; one brother-in-law, Ken Swails; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600.)
