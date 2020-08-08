You have permission to edit this article.
Judine Brockert
Judine Brockert

January 21, 1941-August 6, 2020

MUSCATINE — Judine Joyce Brockert, 79, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

A private graveside service will be held. Burial will be in Island Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Kathy O'Brien. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Judine was born on January 21, 1941, in Washington, the daughter of Roy and Joy Ayers Brewer. She married David Brockert Sr. on March 4, 1978. She attended Muscatine High School.

Judine's family was her life. She was a mighty warrior. Countless people came to know the lord because of her prayers. Judine would receive calls and texts all hours of the night to pray for people. There was no need too small or too big. Her home was opened to many people over the years and she would go without to help someone in need countless times.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, David of Muscatine; 10 children, Kathren O'Brien of Fruitland, Karen Reizer of Muscatine, Kristine Ferguson of Muscatine, Kay White and husband, Cory, of Wilton, Karole Dean of Wheatland, Kimbery Canarr and husband, Mike, of Fruitland, David Brockert Sr. and wife, Rene, of Muscatine, Leslie Brockert and wife, Alicia, of Columbus City, Shelby Riley and husband, Tim, of Muscatine, and Melissa Zuniga and husband, Robert, of Columbus Junction; 19 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; two sisters, Phyllis Colberg and Elnora Arp; and four sisters-in-law, Betty Brewer, Beverly Brewer, Kathleen Brewer and Jane Brewer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Robert, James, Paul, Virgil and Donald Brewer; two brothers-in-law, Max Colberg and Leon Arp; sister-in-law, Darlene Brewer; and niece, Shelly Brewer.

