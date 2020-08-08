Judine Brockert

January 21, 1941-August 6, 2020
MUSCATINE — Judine Joyce Brockert, 79, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
A private graveside service will be held. Burial will be in Island Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Kathy O'Brien. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Judine was born on January 21, 1941, in Washington, the daughter of Roy and Joy Ayers Brewer. She married David Brockert Sr. on March 4, 1978. She attended Muscatine High School.
Judine's family was her life. She was a mighty warrior. Countless people came to know the lord because of her prayers. Judine would receive calls and texts all hours of the night to pray for people. There was no need too small or too big. Her home was opened to many people over the years and she would go without to help someone in need countless times.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, David of Muscatine; 10 children, Kathren O'Brien of Fruitland, Karen Reizer of Muscatine, Kristine Ferguson of Muscatine, Kay White and husband, Cory, of Wilton, Karole Dean of Wheatland, Kimbery Canarr and husband, Mike, of Fruitland, David Brockert Sr. and wife, Rene, of Muscatine, Leslie Brockert and wife, Alicia, of Columbus City, Shelby Riley and husband, Tim, of Muscatine, and Melissa Zuniga and husband, Robert, of Columbus Junction; 19 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; two sisters, Phyllis Colberg and Elnora Arp; and four sisters-in-law, Betty Brewer, Beverly Brewer, Kathleen Brewer and Jane Brewer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Robert, James, Paul, Virgil and Donald Brewer; two brothers-in-law, Max Colberg and Leon Arp; sister-in-law, Darlene Brewer; and niece, Shelly Brewer.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.