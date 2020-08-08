Judine Brockert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 21, 1941-August 6, 2020

MUSCATINE — Judine Joyce Brockert, 79, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

A private graveside service will be held. Burial will be in Island Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Kathy O'Brien. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Judine was born on January 21, 1941, in Washington, the daughter of Roy and Joy Ayers Brewer. She married David Brockert Sr. on March 4, 1978. She attended Muscatine High School.

Judine's family was her life. She was a mighty warrior. Countless people came to know the lord because of her prayers. Judine would receive calls and texts all hours of the night to pray for people. There was no need too small or too big. Her home was opened to many people over the years and she would go without to help someone in need countless times.