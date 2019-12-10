February 2, 1942-November 26, 2019
BURLINGTON - Judith brocket, 77, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Bickford of Burlington.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave, Burlington, Iowa. Reverend Susan Smith will officiate. A time of food and fellowship will be at the church following the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Muscatine.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the church. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Judith was born on February 2, 1942, in Muscatine, the daughter of Kenneth McKay and Dorothy Pearl Stewart Uebe. She married Raymond Brocket on July 28, 1942, in Muscatine.
She worked as an elementary school teacher in Burlington school district for many years. Judith was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, PEO, Kings Daughters, ADK, Sarah Circle at the church, and was a Hospice Volunteer at the Great River Medical Center.
Those left to honor her memory include her son, Jamie P. Brocket and his wife, Chia-Ru Juo, of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, Karen, Nate and Tori Brocket; nephews, Steven and Brian Brocket; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; and one sister, Jackie Brocket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.