Judith Taylor

May 24, 1945-November 25, 2018
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Judith Anne Taylor, 73, a former resident of Muscatine and Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at her home in San Antonio.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, Muscatine, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, www.k9sforwarriors.org/ Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Judi was born on May 24, 1945, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph W. and Ruth Taylor. She was a graduate of Muscatine High School, class of 1963, and graduated from Iowa State University, class of 1969.
She was a U.S. Army veteran, working as a registered dietitian with the Army, the Army Reserves, and the U.S. government. She retired on May 25, 2005, as a colonel from the Army Reserves after 28 plus years of service.
She loved to do organic gardening and enjoyed traveling with her friends.
Those left to honor her memory include her siblings, George Taylor of Muscatine and Elaine Phillips of Bettendorf; three nieces, Mary Daufeldt and Linda Taylor of Muscatine, and Sarah Von Holdt of Bettendorf; and one nephew, Scott Phillips of Portland, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
