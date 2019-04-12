December 19, 1945-April 10, 2019
MUSCATINE — Judy L. Ransom, 73, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Per Judy's wishes, no visitation or services will be held. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Letts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home for the American Lung Association in Judy's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Judy's family and the arrangements.
Judy Lee Cox was born on December 19, 1945, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Harold Woodrow and Inez Jane (Mahaffey) Cox. Judy worked at Walmart as a cashier. She enjoyed reading, taking care of her parents and most of all spending time with her family.
Judy will be missed by her sisters, JoAnn Luebke of North Lake, Illinois, and Deanna Stuart and husband, Bill, of Letts; good friend, Robert “Bob” Stephens, of Wapello; four nephews, Hal Luebke, Steve Sprague, Kevin Sprague and Greg Stephens; two nieces, Barb Needham and Sheila Oades; and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Linda Sprague; and two brothers-in-law, Ed Luebke and Loue Sprague.
