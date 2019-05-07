Julia Mosher

August 5, 1966-May 5, 2019
TIPTON - Julia A. Mosher, 52, of Tipton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, after a long battle with carcinoid cancer.
Julia was born in Muscatine on August 5, 1966, to Thomas and Jewel A. (Murdock) Howard.
Julie graduated from Wilton High School in 1984, received a Bachelor Degree in Education from Iowa Wesleyan College in 1999 and received her Master's Degree in Education Administration from St. Ambrose University.
Julie taught special education at West Middle School in Muscatine, where she was special education department chair.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton.
She enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, camping, kayaking and karaoke. Above all, her family was the most important part of her life.
Julie married Bob H. Mosher on November 26, 1988, in Muscatine.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton.
A Christian Wake Service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m.
Julie is survived by her husband, Bob, and their children, Briana (Bret) Simon of West Liberty and Tommy Mosher of Tipton; three grandchildren, Clara, Alex and Callie; her mother, Jewel (Richard) Wallerich of Wilton; sisters, Becky (Steve) Gray of Wilton, Debbie Ortiz of Muscatine, Mary (Steve) Grotzky of Wilton, Jennifer (Ron) DeFosse of Muscatine, and Meagan (Casey) Koehler of Muscatine; and her brother, John (Jolene) Howard of LeClaire.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tom Howard.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
