Julia Muzos

February 16, 1924-October 30, 2018
SILVIS - Julia M. Muzos, 94, of Silvis, Ill., formerly of Moline, Ill., passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Illini Restorative Care in Silvis.
Services will be held Wednesday, November 7th, at 11 a.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island, Ill.
Memorials may be made to Riverside Methodist Church in Moline or American Cancer Society.
Julia Marilyn Gray was born February 16, 1924, in Davenport, Iowa, daughter of William Floyd and Melvina (Dykes) Gray. On March 21, 1943, she married Ralph Muzos, who preceded her in death July 6, 2010.
She retired from the City of Moline Water Pollution Control Department. Previously, she had worked for the Rock Island Arsenal and the Plantation Supper Club. Julia enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing golf, playing Bridge, and was an avid reader.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Emily) Muzos of Langley, Wash, Steven (Anne) Muzos of Austin, Texas, and Janet (Keith) Eriksen of Moline; seven grandchildren, Amanda Zyrek, Nathan Muzos, Briley Laurent, Katie Frederick, Matt Eriksen, Tom Eriksen, and Amy Young; and ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Helen and Doris, and a brother, Floyd.
