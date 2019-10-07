December 5, 1925-October 5, 2019
MUSCATINE — June Davis, 93, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Lutheran Living.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Susan Bantz will officiate. Pallbearers will be David Ryan, Brian Hetzler, Brian Lawrence, and Jeff Law. Honorary Pallbearer will be Andrew Gibb. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the National League of POWIA Families. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
June was born on December 5, 1925, the daughter of Lemuel and Irene Worley Burrows. She married Eldon L. Davis on March 25, 1944, in Muscatine. He preceded her in 1995.
June is survived by her granddaughters, Kristine Ryan of Chicago, Illinois, and Amanda Gibb of Sherrard, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, James Davis; and her brother Donald Burrows.
