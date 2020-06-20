× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 10, 1933- June 17, 2020

MUSCATINE — June M. Wiley, 87, passed away on June 17, 2020, at Trinity UnityPoint.

Graveside service will be held in Elmwood Cemetery in Morning Sun on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at noon. Pastor David Wittmann will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences can be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

June was born on June 10, 1933, in Louisa County, the daughter of Donald and Grace Smith Jennings. She married Richard Wiley on June 16, 1951.

June was a homemaker and was a Cardinals and San Francisco Giants fan. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball fan. June was a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking family dinners. June loved her family very much.

Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Dennis Wiley of Muscatine, and James Wiley and his wife, Julie, San Antonio, Texas; her sister, Dixie Miller of Topeka, Kansas; sister-in-law, Norma Jennings; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2015; her brothers, Warren, Whitney Monroe, Doyce, and Olin Jennings; and her sister, Odena Winter Jennings

