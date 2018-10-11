Try 1 month for 99¢
Junior Briggs
Mindy Stark

December 5, 1939-October 9, 2018

Junior L. Briggs, 78, of Letts passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Pastor Marsha Gerot of Letts United Methodist Church will officiate. Casket bearers will be his grandsons. Burial will take place in Letts Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 12, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Louisa County Ambulance in Columbus Junction or to the Letts Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Junior was born on December 5, 1939, in Letts, the son of Lewis H. and Myrle C. Reid Briggs. He married Roberta A. Evans on September 10, 1960, in Letts.

He worked as a maintenance millwright at Thatcher Plastic in Muscatine. He was a member of the Letts United Methodist Church.

He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and a race car fan. He enjoyed fishing and baseball. He also coached softball.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Roberta Briggs of Letts; three daughters, Pam Briggs and Rick Collier of Columbus Junction, Lora Fiss and husband, Doug, of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, and Janita Hafner and husband, Bart, of Letts; six grandchildren, Matt Fiss and Sara Dimmick, Aaron Fiss and wife, Kelsey, Dilan Collier and Nicki Stout, Justin Collier, and Brady Hafner and Logan Hafner; siblings, Robert Briggs of Mount Pleasant, Lois Larson of La Habra, California, and Mary Gillette of Wapello; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Orville "Bub" Briggs and John Briggs; and three sisters, Phyllis Lindle, Betty Jean Briggs, and Patricia Glenn.

