December 21, 1940-May 12, 2020

WEST LIBERTY — Karel Chandler Cline of West Liberty, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Bickford Care Center in Iowa City. She died of complications due to dementia and pneumonia.

Family graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16, at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 16 from 9-11 a.m. at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings the funeral home will assist with family and friends entering the funeral home to comply with current regulations. Memorials may be made to West Liberty Area Arts Council or Johnson County Animal Shelter.

Karel Chandler was born December 21, 1940, in Nashua, Iowa, in her parents home. She attended Nashua schools and graduated in 1959. She enrolled in Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) for two years. She and Robert Cline were married in 1961 and after several years of raising their family, she enrolled at the University of Iowa. She graduated U of I in 1977 with a degree in art. She taught in West Liberty schools and after retiring, she organized and led an adult, non-profit art class that is still ongoing.