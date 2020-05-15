December 21, 1940-May 12, 2020
WEST LIBERTY — Karel Chandler Cline of West Liberty, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Bickford Care Center in Iowa City. She died of complications due to dementia and pneumonia.
Family graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16, at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 16 from 9-11 a.m. at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings the funeral home will assist with family and friends entering the funeral home to comply with current regulations. Memorials may be made to West Liberty Area Arts Council or Johnson County Animal Shelter.
Karel Chandler was born December 21, 1940, in Nashua, Iowa, in her parents home. She attended Nashua schools and graduated in 1959. She enrolled in Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) for two years. She and Robert Cline were married in 1961 and after several years of raising their family, she enrolled at the University of Iowa. She graduated U of I in 1977 with a degree in art. She taught in West Liberty schools and after retiring, she organized and led an adult, non-profit art class that is still ongoing.
Her love of art, cats, flower gardens, and travel occupied her spare time. She visited England, Scotland, Ireland, France, Germany, Mexico, and Egypt. Recreational time was spent at their lake home in Osage Beach, Missouri. While living at 719 N. Calhoun Street for 48 years, she got it listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Karel is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Steve (Carol) and James (Linda); daughter, Emily (Scott); three grandsons, Eric, Caleb and Hatcher; two granddaughters, Alex and Addison; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Miles. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Chandler; and a sister, Karen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.