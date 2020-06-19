Karen M. Orr

January 14, 1940-June 17, 2020
MUSCATINE — Karen Orr, 80, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lutheran Living.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Chip Borgstadt will officiate. Pallbearers will be Lance Garner, Bill Burmeister, Larry Orr and Steve Orr. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Karen was born January 14, 1940, in Muscatine, the daughter of Allvar R. and Pearl M. Holzhauer Erickson. She married Harlan Orr on November 15, 1959, at the First Baptist Church in Muscatine.
Karen retired from Muscatine Community College. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church. Karen enjoyed shopping, horses, traveling, showing dogs, and eating her dessert first.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Harlan of Muscatine; one daughter, Cindy Garner and her husband, Larry, of Muscatine; two grandchildren, Lance Garner and his wife, Jean, and Laramie Garner and his wife, Becky; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one brother, Gary L. Erickson and his wife, Lola, of Muscatine; one sister-in-law, Wanda White of Crawsville, Iowa; one brother-in-law, Wayne Burns of Muscatine; several nieces and nephews; and a very special friend to the family, Donna Burmeister.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
