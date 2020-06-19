Karen M. Orr

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 14, 1940-June 17, 2020

MUSCATINE — Karen Orr, 80, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lutheran Living.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Chip Borgstadt will officiate. Pallbearers will be Lance Garner, Bill Burmeister, Larry Orr and Steve Orr. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Karen was born January 14, 1940, in Muscatine, the daughter of Allvar R. and Pearl M. Holzhauer Erickson. She married Harlan Orr on November 15, 1959, at the First Baptist Church in Muscatine.

Karen retired from Muscatine Community College. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church. Karen enjoyed shopping, horses, traveling, showing dogs, and eating her dessert first.