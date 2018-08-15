April 28, 1944-August 12, 2018
MUSCATINE — Karole J. Knapp, 74, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Davenport Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be at a later date in Clearfield, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 16, 2018, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Karole's name. Online condolences may be left for Karole's friends and family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Karole Jeanne Knapp was born on April 28, 1944, in Creston, Iowa, the daughter of Coral Sylvester and Verle Frances (McMahill) Knapp. Karole started her education in Sharpsburg, Iowa, graduated from Lenox High School and then attained her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State. Karole taught second grade her entire career. She started teaching in Michigan but spent most of her career at Blue Grass Elementary School. She was a member of the Davenport and Muscatine Education Associations and the National Education Association, The Davenport Area Retired School Personnel Association, Sweetland United Methodist Women and a Muscatine Bible Study group led by Pam Heidbreder. Karole enjoyed playing the piano and shared her talent at weddings and loved one's funerals.
Karole will be missed by a host of friends, including Jim and Karen Beach of Muscatine and Judy and Joe Nimmo of Noblesville, Indiana, as well as her Dopp family cousins and McMahill family cousins.
Karole was preceded in death by her parents.
