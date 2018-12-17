August 18, 1948 – December 13, 2018
MUSCATINE — Katherine “Kathy” Joan Brooker Decker, 70, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018, at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Family suggests memorials be made to Muscatine Community Schools in her name for a high school scholarship. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Kathy was born August 18, 1948, in Eldora, Iowa, to Joseph and Joanna Westerhausen. She married Bruce Brooker in 1969, and they had three daughters, Katie, Annie, and Becky. She married Sam Decker in 2011.
She graduated from Des Moines Lincoln High School, receiving a full scholarship to the University of Iowa, where she earned her Bachelors degree. She later earned her Masters degree from St. Ambrose, and continued Ph.D. work at the University of Iowa. She excelled at school throughout her life.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and cherished PrarieWoods, a Franciscan eco-spiritual center in Hiawatha, Iowa.
As a first generation daughter of German immigrants, she was proud of her German heritage, and equally proud to master the English language, going on to teach it to thousands of her students.
She had a deep love of teaching, and passionately taught advanced placement English & Literature for 35 years before retiring and going on to develop programs for Iowa preschools, Flickinger Learning Center, and also working for the community as part of the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce. She couldn't stay retired, and was currently mentoring student teachers at U of I. She was a teacher to all: her children, her students, and everyone who knew her.
Mom was the most loving, kind, compassionate mother that a daughter could ask for. She deeply loved her three daughters, and being a mom was her priority above all else. She was a soft place to land, a shoulder to cry on, and the world's best hugger. She was a shining example of God's love. She was amazing and kind. Her presence was a guiding light. She loved visiting her girls and was so proud of them. She was a supporting and loving mother every minute of her life.
Her warmth encompassed everyone around her. She touched countless lives and will be remembered dearly. She gave the best hugs. Her blossoming curiosity and life-long learner personality lead her to wonderful travels and adventures. She gained perspective on the world, became a wonderful listener, mentored many students, cherished every moment big and small, enriched her mind with the arts of music, acting, and art. She was a follower of Jesus and held God in her heart. She was a deeply spiritual person who helped her daughters develop their faith by example. Her faith knew no limits.
She instilled values of love, kindness, and generosity into her daughters, who will continue her legacy of goodwill and love. She will be missed dearly by family and friends. Her laughter and light will continue to be a guiding ray of sunshine.
She was silly, resilient, intelligent, and active. She was a role model in patience, kindness, enduring faith, and forgiveness. Her goals in life were to strive for happiness and joy.
She instilled a deep love of arts and crafts into her daughters, and continued that passion throughout her life. Most recently, she began painting mandalas on rocks, and loved the deep meditation and peace it gave her. She especially loved doing crafts with her daughters. She was an artist on canvas, and in the frying pan! Foodie and popcorn lover.
She watches down on us from Heaven with a heart full of love, along with our sister Katie, her namesake and first born. They are reunited and watch us from above, forever guiding us in love and golden light.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Sam Decker, daughters Annie Brooker and Becky Westerhausen-Brooker-Kharbush (husband Alexander Westerhausen-Brooker-Kharbush), former husband, Bruce Brooker, and her 8 grand-dogs. Extended family includes brother Joseph Westerhausen and sister Margaret Grayson and families. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Katie Brooker in 2017.
“Life well lived is long.”
