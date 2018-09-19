Kathryn "Kathy" Zimmerman

July 10, 1946-September 16, 2018
MUSCATINE — Kathryn "Kathy" Elaine Zimmerman, 72, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Clark Pantel will officiate. A private burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lions Club Eye Bank for Cornea Transplant or Headbangers for Hayden. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Kathryn was born on July 10, 1946, in Muscatine, the daughter of Chauncey Glen and Alice Mae Johnson Stegall. She married Ronald Lee Zimmerman on October 27, 1967, at Zion Lutheran Church in Muscatine.
Prior to raising her family, Kathryn worked as a secretary for the nutrition department of Kent Feeds. Kathryn loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was on the board of Muscatine Girls Softball Organization. She was a seamstress and loved to cook. She could sew anything from a boat cover to a wedding dress. Kathryn also enjoyed quilting and had been a member of the Quad-City Quilt Guild and chairman of Charity Quilts.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Ronald; her children, Nicholas Ray Zimmerman and wife, Irena Doliov, and Jennifer Ann Zimmerman Jeffrey and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Erin Kennedy and Aiden Benjamin Zimmerman, and Preston Eli, Parker Alec, and Collins Ava Jeffrey; mother-in-law, Marietta Zimmerman; brother, Roger Stegall; and Erin and Aiden's mother, Tonya Root.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Chester Zimmerman; and siblings, Richard Alvin Stegall, Keith Eugene Stegall, and Margery Lucille Stegall Arnold.
