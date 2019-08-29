October 15, 1936-August 28, 2019
MUSCATINE - Kathryn “Katie” Anna Ballenger Ball, 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Trinity Rock Island Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran church. Reverend Jeffrey Pautz of Our Savior Lutheran Church will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2611 Lucas Street, Muscatine, IA 52761, Children's Miracle Network at Iowa City University, 200 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA 52242, or Camp lo-Dis-E-CA, 3271 Sandy Beach Road, NE, Solon, IA 52333. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Katie was born on October 15, 1936, on a farm north of Muscatine, the daughter of Walter "Pete" Ballenger and Inez Boom Paetz. She married Allan Ball on November 19, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church, Wilton, Iowa. She graduated from Wilton High School in 1955. She raised five Children (four daughters and one son), worked for a short time at Heinz, was a Tupperware Manager for five years and retired from Real Estate after a 30-year career. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church having served on various committees. She was an avid card player and participated in several monthly card clubs. Her family had come to enjoy her many collections of Bluebird crystal vases, butterfly and watermelon artifacts. She absolutely loved parties and family gatherings. She enjoyed buying gifts throughout the year for her favorite holiday — Christmas.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Allan Ball of Muscatine; her daughters, Patricia Henson and her husband, Michael, of St. Charles, Missouri, Susan McCleary and her husband, Bob, of Muscatine, Debra Ball, of Durant, and Rebecca Ernst and husband, John II, of Muscatine; her son, James Ball of Muscatine; her brother, Ronald Ballenger and his wife Marilyn, of Moscow; her sister-in-law, Darlene Ballenger of Bennett; her brother-in-law, Michael Carter of Muscatine; her grandchildren, Erin Henson Schepis, Kayla Henson Ross, Derek (Jamie) Martz and Darrin (Heather) Martz, Benjamin and Brittany Jepson, and John III and Joseph Ernst; her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Logan and Madison Schepis, and Alexis Sanchez, Krystol and Dakotah Martz; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Reinhart Paetz; her brother, Daryl; her sister, Frances Carter; her step-brother, Jerry Paetz; and one nephew, Dean Ballenger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.