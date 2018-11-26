Kathryn "Kay" Bieri Winegard

November 23, 1920-November 19, 2018
ALEDO, Ill. - Kathryn J. “Kay” Bieri Winegard, 97, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018, at Aledo Rehab and Health Center.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Drury-Reynolds Cemetery. Reverend Paul Brooks will officiate.
There will be no visitation. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Kay was born on November 23, 1920, in Muscatine, the daughter of Wendell J. and Josephine Reesink Nyenhuis. She married Louis Bieri on February 14, 1939, in Grandview. He preceded her in death on November 4, 1990.
She is a member of Providence Baptist Church in rural Illinois City.
Kay and her husband, Louie, owned and operated Texaco Gas Station in Illinois City for 20 years. She was the former Rock Island County Assessor. She had also operated the Illinois City Café. She retired from HON Industries in 1983 after 20 years.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Kathy Honeycutt and her husband, Robert, of Pueblo, Colorado; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law and caregiver, Vicki Bieri of Millersburg, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents: her husband; her son, Ted Bieri; and a granddaughter, Amy Bieri.
