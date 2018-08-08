April 8, 1932-June 6, 2018
MONTPELIER, Iowa — Kathryn Nellie Hankins, 86, of Montpelier, formerly of Fruitland, passed away on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at her home.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the Island United Methodist Church. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Unity Point Hospice or the Island United Methodist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Kathryn was born on April 8, 1932, in Louisa County, the daughter of John Hayes and Minnie Victoria Roy Spitznogle. She was a graduate of Muscatine High School. She married Donald Joe Hankins on September 15, 1951, in Eliza, Illinois.
She was a homemaker and farm wife and enjoyed crafting and gardening. She was a member of the Island United Methodist Church.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Donald Joe Hankins; two sons, Greg Hankins and wife, Jan, and Joe Hankins and wife, Marie; three daughters, Kathy Clevenger, Cheryl Reed and husband, Jeff, and Eavon Lingle and husband, Dan; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a number of beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Hayes Hankins; two brothers, Stan Spitznogle and wife, Marie, and Earl John Spitznogle; two sisters, Betty Shoultz and husband, Kenneth, and Waymath Creelman and husband, Marvin; and her son-in-law, Duane Clevenger.
