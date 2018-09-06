Kathy Acord

September 21, 1962-September 3, 2018
LONE TREE — Kathy M. Acord, 55, of Lone Tree, died peacefully on Monday, September 3, 2018, at University Hospitals from complications related to breast cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, September 6, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Gary Beckman officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 pm. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kathryn Acord Memorial Fund.
Kathy's family was the most important part of her life, especially her seven grandchildren, who will miss her dearly. Kathy will be remembered as a glowing member of the community who was always the first to offer a helping hand. Those closest to her know that she will watch over them from above while jamming out to her favorite artist, Jon Bon Jovi.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Kurt; parents, Vince and Jackie Steffen, and siblings, John Steffen, Mark (Patsy) and Barb Steffen. She is also survived by her three loving children, Brock (Shawna) Harding, Kelsey (Jarin) Sund and Devin (Marissa) Acord, and a whole herd of grandchildren, Grayson, Kole, Landon, Maya, Bennett, Savannah and Gracelyn.
Online condolences may be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com.
