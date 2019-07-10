{{featured_button_text}}
Kay A. Easterla
Sam Crookshanks

April 30, 1943-July 9, 2019

MUSCATINE — Kay A. Easterla, 76, passed away on July 9, 2019, at Premier Estates.

Private services will be held. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Kay was born on April 30, 1943, in Muscatine, the daughter of Wilbur and Edith Whitman Gremmel.

She enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, the Golden State Warriors, and New England Patriots.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Todd Easterla and wife, Lori, of Muscatine, and Kimberly K. Schmidt and husband, Nathan, of Colfax; her grandchildren, Cory and Alex Easterla, and Brady, Cassandra, and Gavin Schmidt; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

