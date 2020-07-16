× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 13, 1977- July 11, 2020

MUSCATINE – Kellie J. Crain, 42, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church in Muscatine. Reverend Ray Oehme will officiate. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Kellie was born on September 13, 1977, in Muscatine, the daughter of Johnnie and Mary Crain Jr.

Kellie worked at the MCSA Domestic Shelter. She was a member of the Vineyard Church and liked to study the Bible. Kellie enjoyed gardening and helping other people. She loved spending time with her family, friends, church family, and being “Aunt Keke” to her very special niece, Madalie.

Those left to honor her memory include her son, Trayven Howard; his girlfriend, Kristin, and her three children, James, Kiara, and Johnathan of Muscatine; her mother, Mary Crain of Muscatine; her sister, Lisa Crain of Muscatine; one niece, Madalie; and Kellie's boyfriend, Matthew Blaser of Muscatine.

She was preceded in death by her father, in 2019.

To plant a tree in memory of Kellie Crain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.