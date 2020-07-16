September 13, 1977- July 11, 2020
MUSCATINE – Kellie J. Crain, 42, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Vineyard Christian Fellowship Church in Muscatine. Reverend Ray Oehme will officiate. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Kellie was born on September 13, 1977, in Muscatine, the daughter of Johnnie and Mary Crain Jr.
Kellie worked at the MCSA Domestic Shelter. She was a member of the Vineyard Church and liked to study the Bible. Kellie enjoyed gardening and helping other people. She loved spending time with her family, friends, church family, and being “Aunt Keke” to her very special niece, Madalie.
Those left to honor her memory include her son, Trayven Howard; his girlfriend, Kristin, and her three children, James, Kiara, and Johnathan of Muscatine; her mother, Mary Crain of Muscatine; her sister, Lisa Crain of Muscatine; one niece, Madalie; and Kellie's boyfriend, Matthew Blaser of Muscatine.
She was preceded in death by her father, in 2019.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.