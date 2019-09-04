October 2, 1942-September 1, 2019
WILTON — Kenneth A. Asmus, 76, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, after a courageous battle with four different types of cancer.
Kenny was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on October 2, 1942, to Albert and Nellie (Oepping) Asmus. He graduated from Bennett High School in 1960.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving 13 months in Korea.
Kenny married Donna Pedersen on September 14, 1968, in Wilton.
Kenny enjoyed a long career in the buying and selling of used farm equipment with Harmel Implement in Bennett. He also had worked at REC in Wilton and retired from Bennett Farm Equipment.
He was a member, Elder and Deacon of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton.
He was an avid Wilton Beaver fan and attended most WHS sporting events. He had a lifelong love of cars and trucks and took great pride in keeping them clean.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton.
Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Donna; sisters, Marilyn Kean and Diane Mutz, both of Wilton; brother-in-law, Delmar (Gerry) Pedersen of Wilton; nieces. Kelli, Stephanie and Jodi; nephew, Pat; great-nephew, William; and great- niece, Allison
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Doug Kean and Jeffrey Mutz.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the Wilton First Responders.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
