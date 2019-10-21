Sept. 8, 1928-Oct. 18, 2019
WEST LIBERTY, IA — Kenneth "Kenney" Smith, 91, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the Cedar Valley United Methodist Church, West Liberty. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery in West Liberty. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be made to the family at hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com.
Kenney was born Sept. 8, 1928 on the family farm near West Liberty, the son of Earl and Della (Kramer) Smith. He was a graduate of West Liberty High School in 1946. On January 26, 1947, he married his high school sweetheart Marietta Hepker, they celebrated 66th years together. Kenney farmed the family farm from March 1, 1970 until 2019, harvesting 72 crops.
He was an active member of the Cedar Valley United Methodist Church where he was a lay reader, and served as a 4H leader and coach. He enjoyed his time on the farm, horses, tractors and most importantly his family and faith.
He is survived by his children, Elaine (Ralph) Jeambey of Muscatine, Karla Grady of West Liberty, Kenlyn (LaMar) Miller of Muscatine, Michael Smith of Muscatine and Brenda Berg of West Liberty; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marietta, grandson: Bill Ford, sisters: Betty Weinard and Ethel Burnett, brothers: Frank, Robert, Wayne and Rodney.
