December 20, 1934-March 9, 2020

MUSCATINE — Kenneth Lange, 85, passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Saints Mary and Mathias Church. The Reverend Troy Richmond will officiate. Burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the church. Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation or University of Iowa Palliative Care. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Kenneth was born on December 20, 1934, in Muscatine, the son of James and Lucille Barry Lange.

He retired from sales marketing at Delco Tools. Kenneth served in the United States Army, where he spent two years in Japan during the Korean War. He loved to golf. Kenneth was a sports buff. He enjoyed going to Las Vegas and gambling.