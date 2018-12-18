Kenneth Swanson

April 29, 1927-December 14, 2018
MUSCATINE — Kenneth “Swede” Swanson, 91, of Muscatine passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Lutheran Living. Private family gathering of remembrance will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Swede's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com
Kenneth “Swede” Swanson was born on April 29, 1927, in Sweetland Township, the son of Arthur and Mabel DeWeese Swanson. He graduated from the Rainbow School in Sweetland Township in 1945 and was united in marriage to Florence Herlein on March 27, 1949. He was a member of the Sweetland United Methodist Church. Swede spent his early years helping with the family farm prior to working at Dean Hafner Farms in Wilton. After moving his family to Muscatine, he began working for John Deere with whom he would later retire. There was rarely a farmer in the area that he did not know by name. He had developed many friendships over the years and enjoyed sharing stories of his farming days. Swede had a great love for everything John Deere. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching tractor auctions on TV, working in his yard and the occasion strawberry shake.
Swede will be lovingly missed by his daughter, Diana Edwards of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Jeff Edwards of Muscatine, Stephanie Mercer (Rick) of Muscatine, Paul Giese (Glenda) of Des Moines and Terry Giese of Oskaloosa; nine great-grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren and a sister, Annabelle Duede of Muscatine.
Swede was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Florence; daughter, Linda Giese; and sister, Gladys Swanson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.