May 29, 1929-March 21, 2019
NICHOLS—Kenton L. Mills, 89, of Nichols, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home. The will be no service or visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services are caring for Kenton's arrangements and his family.
Kenton Lavern Mills was born on May 29, 1929 in Muscatine County, the son of Fred and Odetta (Arnold) Mills. Kenton proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On May 29, 1956, he was united in marriage to Garnet McConahay in Washington, Iowa. Kenton had worked for Farmall, The State of Iowa and the HON Company at the Geneva Plant. He also did many odd jobs and roofing for many people. He loved to tinker in his barn and fix things. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and going out on the river.
Kenton will be deeply missed by his children, Sally (Charlie) Hazen, Kirk (Natalie) Mills and Kim Mills, all of Nichols; grandchildren, Sara Wagaman, Kathy Mills, Justin (Alicia) Rogers, Sandi (Jason) Ward, Donnie Henderson, Nathan Henderson, Eric Henderson, Robert Yakish, Jared Johnson and Kaddan Mills; great-grandchildren, Cael Wagaman, Colton Wagaman, Carly Wagaman, Callun Wagaman, Nora Rogers and Oliver Rogers; siblings, June Burr of West Liberty, Mervin (Dorothy) Mills of Nichols and Mary Lou (Larry) Baker of Texas and nieces and nephews.
Kenton was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Garnet; daughter, Lisa Lea Mills and brother, Poody Mills.
