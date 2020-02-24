Kevin D. Bond
January 25, 1944- February 19, 2020

IOWA CITY — Kevin D. Bond, 76, formerly of Iowa City, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Kevin was born January 25, 1944, in Muscatine the son of Weldon and Rosemary (Hopewell) Bond. He was raised and attended schools in Muscatine.

His family that survives include his husband, John Hedges; stepdaughters, Kathy Borwig and Jeanne Hedges; and two brothers and their wives, Greg and Chris Bond and William and Berny Bond.

No public services are being planned, to share a thought memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

