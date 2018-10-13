Kimberly Callahan

May 27, 1967-August 30, 2018
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kimberly Sue Callahan, 51, a resident of St. Petersburg, Florida, died unexpectedly in her home on August 30, 2018. Kim was born May 27, 1967, in Iowa City to Robert Chehak and Linda Anderson Chehak. She married Shannon Callahan on October 31, 1984, in Davenport. Following her marriage to Shannon, she welcomed her first son, Logan Callahan. She then had her second son, Everett Kuhn, with Darrell Kuhn.
Family was most important to Kim, especially her two boys, whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed her time spent with family and friends. "Belly laughs" were commonly shared over Rudy's tacos. These times spent with family and friends usually resulted in a picture or two in order to remember the time spent with her loved ones.
Kim's contagious smile, her genuine laugh, and her unconditional love will truly be missed by all who knew her.
To honor her wishes she will be cremated and brought back to Iowa for a final goodbye by her friends and family. A celebration of Kimberly's life will be held on October 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Davenport Family Y, 606 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
