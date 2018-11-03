Try 1 month for 99¢
Kora Frances Miller

January 12, 2005-October 31, 2018

MUSCATINE — Kora Frances Miller, 13, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the First Baptist Church of Muscatine. Visitation will be held from 3 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 5, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home of Muscatine.

There will be a second funeral service in Hopkins, Minnesota, at a later date.

Kora would have loved for memorial donations to be made in her honor to either FIRST QC Elite FRC Team 648 or the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Kora was born on January 12, 2005, in Fargo, North Dakota, the daughter of Kory and Kaye (Fellows) Miller.

Kora was a ballet dancer, a fairy gardener, and an author and playwright. Some of her story titles included “Cat”, “Dog”, and “The Snow Queen's Side of the Story”. Kora loved all things technical. She was an ambassador for Jewelbot Electronics where she enjoyed testing products for them and learning to code. She was a member of two different FIRST Robotics FRC teams. She loved animals and had dreams of becoming a zoologist.

She is survived by her parents, Kory and Kaye, and her brother, Konnor, all of Muscatine; her paternal grandma Bernadette Miller, of Bismarck, North Dakota; her maternal grandparents, Linnea and David A. Fellows, of Minnesota; and aunts and uncles.

Kora is preceded in death by her paternal grandpa, Kenneth "Bud" Miller.

