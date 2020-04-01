July 30, 1980-March 28, 2020
MOSCOW — Kory F. Kaufmann, 39, of Moscow, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Fred Kaufmann. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Kory was born on July 30, 1980, in Davenport, the son of Fred and Cindy Stange Kaufmann.
He worked as a truck driver for Oveson Refuse and Recycling in Wilton. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and spending time with his family.
Kory is survived by three children, Alex Kaufmann, Hunter Kaufmann and Hailey Kaufmann, all of Muscatine; his father, Fred Kaufmann of Moscow; three siblings, Jennifer Ann Kaufmann of Naperville, Illinois, Larry Crees of Muscatine, and Paul Murray of Wilton; and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kane and her children of Lowden.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Kaufmann; and his grandparents.
