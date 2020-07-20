× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 30, 1980-March 28, 2020

MOSCOW, Iowa — Kory F. Kaufmann, 39, of Moscow, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.

A visitation will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. A celebration of life gathering will follow the visitation at the family farm pond. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Fred Kaufmann. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Kory was born on July 30, 1980, in Davenport, the son of Fred and Cindy Stange Kaufmann.

He worked as a truck driver for Oveson Refuse and Recycling in Wilton. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and spending time with his family.

Kory is survived by three children, Alex Kaufmann, Hunter Kaufmann, and Hailey Kaufmann, all of Muscatine; his father, Fred Kaufmann of Moscow; three siblings, Jennifer Ann Kaufmann of Naperville, Illinois, Larry Crees of Muscatine, and Paul Murray of Wilton; and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kane and her children, of Lowden.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Kaufmann; and his grandparents.

To plant a tree in memory of Kory Kaufmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.