January 14, 1934-December 8, 2019

MUSCATINE - Lafe R. Westerfelt Sr., 85, of Muscatine,passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, 2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Lafe's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Lafe R. Westerfelt Sr. was born on January 14, 1934, in Louisa County, Iowa, the son of Lafe E. and Gladys N. (Hobart) Westerfelt. Lafe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. On October 14, 1967, he was united in marriage to Marjorie A. Derrick in Muscatine. Lafe worked for Deere and Co. from 1966-1997. He attended Grace Lutheran Church, was a coin collector and enjoyed gardening.

Lafe will be deeply missed by his son, L. Robert Westerfelt Jr. of Muscatine.

Lafe was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and one sister, Roberta N. Westerfelt.

Service information

Dec 11
Visitation
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA 52761
Dec 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 12, 2019
1:30PM
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA 52761
