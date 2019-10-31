April 8, 1940-October 29, 2019
ILLINOIS CITY - Larry J. Mier, 79, of Illinois City died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Cremation rites were accorded. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Illinois City Cemetery, Illinois City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Illinois City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 34, Illinois City, Ill. 61259. Arrangements are being handled by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Larry was born in Aledo, Illinois, on April 8, 1940, a son of Elwin and Irene Bonynge Mier. He married Elda Frieberg on May 3, 1959, in Illinois City.
Larry was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Illinois City United Methodist Church and a volunteer with the Illinois City Fire Department for many years. Larry enjoyed attending the county fairs.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Elda Mier, Illinois City; sons, Donnie Mier and Johnny (Diana) Mier, both of Illinois City; daughter-in-law, Lori Mier, Illinois City; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ricky Mier; granddaughter, Erin Mier; and two sisters.
