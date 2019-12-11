July 18, 1930-December 9, 2019
STOCKTON - Lee Allen Meyer, 89, of Stockton, Iowa, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Genesis Health System-East Campus, Davenport. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial with military rites will take place in Durant Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Durant Ambulance Association or the Durant Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Lee was born on July 18, 1930, the son of William and Bertha (Schellenberg) Meyer in Davenport. Lee graduated from Davenport High School with the Class of 1949. After graduation, Lee proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Lee married Laura L. Wood on June 20, 1980, at the South Bethel Methodist Church, Cedar County.
Lee was a cattle farmer for most of his life. He was a member of the Iowa Cattlemen Association and the Scott County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed playing cards and ballroom dancing. Most of all, Lee treasured spending time with his family and friends.
Lee will be dearly missed by his wife, Laura; three children, Steven (Kay) Meyer of Durant, Janice (Robert) Telsrow of Stockton, and Nik (Kelli) Meyer of Davenport; two stepchildren, Kenneth (Joy) Duffe of Nowata, Oklahoma, and Rhea (Steve) Feathers of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Brad) Tyler, Misty (Rick) Sorensen, Rick (Erin) Telsrow, Renee Telsrow, Noah Feathers and Hannah Feathers; six great-grandchildren, Drake, Kourtney, Brady, Makenna, Tristan and Evelyn; and five brothers and sisters, Delores McKernie, Merilou Bivens, Charles (Sally) Gruhl, Richard (Audrey) Gruhl and Bonnie Petersen.
Lee was preceded in death by one brother, Albert Gruhl; and two sisters, Joann Randolph and Carolyn Heath.
