Lee Raymond Frandsen

July 11, 1937-October 5, 2018

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Lee Raymond Frandsen, 80, passed away at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, on October 5, 2018.

Born July 11, 1937, in Davenport, Iowa, Lee was the son of Elmer and Margaret (Marge) Frandsen. Lee was a scholar and an athlete; he excelled in math, baseball, track and basketball. Lee graduated from Davenport High School and earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Illinois, where he was on the varsity basketball and track teams. Lee had a distinguished career as a mechanical engineer, writing and securing successful proposals for Sundstrand, Pratt & Whitney, Allied Signal and Garret.

In his retirement, he taught college computer classes, and worked as a volunteer designing websites. Lee was an avid golfer and he enjoyed singing & dancing, and playing guitar.

He is survived by his daughter, Shelley Johnson (Robert) of Indialantic, Florida; two grandchildren, Trip and Elizabeth; his son, William Lee; and his sister, Sue (Ken) Wulf of Rockford, Ill.

