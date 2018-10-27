July 11, 1937-October 5, 2018
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Lee Raymond Frandsen, 80, passed away at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, on October 5, 2018.
Born July 11, 1937, in Davenport, Iowa, Lee was the son of Elmer and Margaret (Marge) Frandsen. Lee was a scholar and an athlete; he excelled in math, baseball, track and basketball. Lee graduated from Davenport High School and earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Illinois, where he was on the varsity basketball and track teams. Lee had a distinguished career as a mechanical engineer, writing and securing successful proposals for Sundstrand, Pratt & Whitney, Allied Signal and Garret.
In his retirement, he taught college computer classes, and worked as a volunteer designing websites. Lee was an avid golfer and he enjoyed singing & dancing, and playing guitar.
He is survived by his daughter, Shelley Johnson (Robert) of Indialantic, Florida; two grandchildren, Trip and Elizabeth; his son, William Lee; and his sister, Sue (Ken) Wulf of Rockford, Ill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.