April 28, 1958-January 25, 2020
MUSCATINE — Leesa Lorraine McCleary, 61, passed away on January 25 at her home surrounded by family and friends after a 16-month battle with cancer. Her faith being a very important part of her life, it brought her great comfort and peace knowing that this wasn't the end.
Leesa was born, the youngest of four, on April 28, 1958, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Harold and Shirley (Bigham) Bridges. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1976 and went on to graduate as part of the first class of nursing students at Scott Community College. She married Tim McCleary on August 13, 1978; they were married for 41 years and shared a lifetime of love and memories.
Leesa worked as an LPN for most of her adult life. She particularly cherished her years working for Dr. Jabbari and remained close with her fellow nurses from the office until the day she died.
Being a grandmother was Leesa's highest calling. Her only hobbies were loving her grandchildren, spoiling her grandchildren, and spending time with her grandchildren. Nothing brought her more joy during her 61 years of life.
Left to honor Leesa's memory are her husband, Tim; her children, Shannon (Ryan) Stout and Chad (Kathleen) McCleary; her grandchildren, Natalie, Joseph, Isabel, Cameron and Allison; her brothers, Gregory (Louise) Bridges and Michael (Saney) Bridges; and close friends, Joy and Tab Blake and Annetta and Leo Elgatian. She also had a special motherly relationship with Todd Greenwald and Jason Spangler.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, Nancy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 15 from 1-4 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall at Spring Valley Bible Camp, 2858 180th St. Muscatine, Iowa.
