November 6, 1937-September 24, 2018
ALTOONA, Iowa - Leita Mae Watson, 80, died Monday, September 24, 2018, at her home in Altoona, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 28, 2018, at the Sorden-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, 100 DeVoe Street, Lone Tree, Iowa, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services in celebration of Leita's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date in the Lone Tree Cemetery. Immediately following the funeral service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the United Presbyterian Church in Lone Tree. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to the James J. and Joan A. Gardner Family Center for Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Endowment Fund of the University of Cincinnati Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Leita Mae Attig was born in Lone Tree, Iowa, on November 6, 1937, to Ona Luretta Harned and Charles Leo Attig, and grew up there on the family farm. After graduating from Lone Tree High School, she married Gerald Lee Sanders and moved to Muscatine, Iowa, where they owned Cook's Music Store. Before retiring, Leita worked at the Sears store and at the Carriage House Carpet One store in Muscatine. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and active in the Pilot Club. In 1994, she married Bryan William Watson of Muscatine. They lived in Ohio for a number of years before moving to Altoona, Iowa, earlier this year. Leita enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a gift for making friends wherever she went and she cared deeply for each of them.
Leita will be deeply missed by her husband, Bryan; her son, Gregory Lee Sanders and his wife, Laurel, of Raleigh, North Carolina; her daughter, Kim Danz and her husband Larry, of Mannford, Oklahoma; her stepsons, Jeffrey Bryan Watson and his wife, Allison, of Bondurant, Iowa, and Stephen Mark Watson and his wife, Molly, of Mason City, Iowa; her grandchildren, Jonathan Gregory Sanders and his wife, Lina, of Ithaca, New York, Katharine Elizabeth Sanders of Raleigh, North Carolina, Justin Lee Danz and his wife, Jessica, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Garrett Alan Danz of Brooklyn, New York, Brant Watson and Lauren Watson of Bondurant, Iowa, and Ava Watson and Emily Watson of Mason City, Iowa; and her great-grandchildren, Kynsley Danz and Karslyn Danz.
Leita was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Charles Attig.
