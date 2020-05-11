February 15, 1934-May 9, 2020
MUSCATINE — Leland T. Rector, 86, died peacefully May 9, 2020, at Lutheran Living, Muscatine.
Private graveside ceremonies will be held by the family. Burial will be in Drury-Reynolds Cemetery, Rock Island County, Ill. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Living or a favorite charity. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Leland was born Feb. 15, 1934, to Lonas and Jeanette Rector. He was a life-long resident of the area, growing up in Drury Township, Ill., before moving to Muscatine. He married Rosie J. Coulter on Feb. 26, 1955, in Muscatine. She died in 2006.
Leland proudly served the city of Muscatine on the Muscatine Fire Department beginning as a firefighter in 1956 and retiring in 1989 as an assistant chief. During this time he also worked as a mechanic at Hawk Motors and Ken's Service Center, both in Muscatine.
Leland was a “car guy” who enjoyed working on cars and watching any form of auto racing.
He also was a motorcycle enthusiast. He and Rosie crisscrossed the United States on his BMW. Their motorcycling adventures led them to all 48 continuous United States and parts of Canada.
Leland also enjoyed dancing at the Moose Lodge in Muscatine where he was a member for many years.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and a sister, Thelma.
Leland is survived by his children, Richard and wife, Sue, of Davenport, James and his wife, Audrey, of Chesapeake, Va., and Susan and husband, Craig Steffen, of Muscatine; grandchildren Chris (Janna) Werner, Emily (Tristen) Lechelt, Rick (Kristen) Rector, Adam (Stacy) Rector, Eric Rector (Elizabeth), Sam (Amanda) Rector, Rachael (Ben) Camron, Jacob Steffen, Andrew (Mary) Steffen, John Steffen, Alex (Lauren) Steffen, 14 great-grandchildren, and special friend Norma Bauchamp of Kalona, Iowa.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.