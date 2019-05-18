Leo Andrew Kulick

August 24, 1954 - May 18, 2018
The family of Dr. Leo Kulick commemorates the one-year anniversary of his passing into eternal life on May 18, 2018. He was a giant to those who knew him and was gifted in mind, body and character. He was a graduate of University of Notre Dame, Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and Duke University. He resided in Muscatine, where he practiced medicine as an orthopedic surgeon. We remember him in a special way this day and every day until we meet again in eternity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.