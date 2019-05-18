{{featured_button_text}}
Leo Andrew Kulick

August 24, 1954 - May 18, 2018

The family of Dr. Leo Kulick commemorates the one-year anniversary of his passing into eternal life on May 18, 2018. He was a giant to those who knew him and was gifted in mind, body and character. He was a graduate of University of Notre Dame, Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and Duke University. He resided in Muscatine, where he practiced medicine as an orthopedic surgeon. We remember him in a special way this day and every day until we meet again in eternity.

