Leo Francis Cromer
September 27, 1941-August 7, 2018

Leo Francis Cromer, 76, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at Unity Point Hospital in Rock Island.

Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, 1931 Houser Street, Muscatine. Burial will take place in Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Memorials may be made to St. Anthony’s Church or Our Lady of Lourd’s Church in Daytona Beach. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Leo was born on September 27, 1941, in Wilton, Iowa, the son of Wilson Leo and Bernice Bina Lenker Cromer. He married Sandy Bradley Hall on December 17, 1979, in Muscatine.

He was a farmer until 1985 and then managed Real Estate Rehab. He attended St. Anthony’s Church in Davenport and Our Lady of Lourd’s Church in Daytona Beach, Florida. He enjoyed going to flea markets, motorcycles and enjoying his Elvis persona.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Sandy Cromer of Rock Island; one son, Nathan (Kim) Schmidt of Mingo, Iowa; six grandchildren, Brady (Ali), Cassie, and Gavin Schmidt, Jordan (Amy), Tanner, and Sidney Thompson; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Michelle; siblings, Jack (Liz) Cromer, Dana "Danny" (Judy) Cromer, Jan Cromer and Cheri (Steve) Shannon, all of Muscatine; nieces and nephews, Lori Richardson, Jennifer Christiansen, Shawn and Kyle Cromer; and great-nephews, Skyler Richardson and Quinn Christiansen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter, Michelle Thompson.

