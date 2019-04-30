Leona Hagge

August 26, 1922-April 25, 2019
DURANT - Leona E. Hagge 96, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch, Iowa.
Leona was born in Moscow, Iowa, on August 26, 1922 to George and Lena (Hucke) Duffe. Leona married Elmer C. Hagge on June 8, 1946 in Wilton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2010.
She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Wilton, the Durant American Legion Auxiliary and Royal Neighbors of America.
She enjoyed cooking and collecting recipes. Leona and Elmer enjoyed ballroom dancing and, above all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Church of Christ in Wilton.
Interment will be at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton.
Leona is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Jim) Mays of West Branch, Iowa; two granddaughters, Lena (Jason) Sherman of West Des Moines and Ellen Mays of West Branch; two great-grandchildren, Naidene and James Sherman; and her brother, Ralph (Margaret) Duffe of Moscow.
She was preceded in death by her husband; an infant son, Larry Elmer Hagge; sisters, Irene Barclay, Hazel Schroeder and Elnora Showalter; and her brother, Roy Duffe.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
