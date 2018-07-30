June 15, 1953-July 27, 2018
MUSCATINE - Leonides Leza Valver, 65, passed away surrounded by family, on Friday, July 27, 2018, in Fruitland.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 3, 2018, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Troy Richmond will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Mary's at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Fred McGivney Council 13960. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 2, 2018, from 2 until 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 5 p.m., at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home.
Leonides was born on June 15, 1953, in Nueva Rosita, Mexico, the son of Juan B. Leza and Ofelia Valver Leza. He married Amalia Sanchez on July 27, 1979, in Muscatine.
Leonides worked for Heinz for 25 years. He was a member of Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus.
Leonides was raised in Nava, Mexico, before coming to Iowa in 1974. He was a Chivas Soccer fanatic and loved the Dallas Cowboys. Leonides was the life of the party and had a joke for every occasion. He enjoyed singing hymns and dancing. Above everything, he loved his grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory include his children; Juan F. Leza (Vanessa), Leonides Leza II, and Amalia M. Leza; two grandchildren, Leilani and Alessandro; his siblings, Rafael Leza (Juanita), Juan Leza (Marta), Cruz Leza (Maria), Francisco Leza (Beth Parks), Antonio Leza (Brenda), Guadalupe Leza (Gloria), Socorro Leza, Maria Magdalena Cardoza (Manuel), and Petra Rodriguez (Roberto); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents; his infant son, Daniel Leza Sanchez; four brothers, Juan Pablo, Santos, Juan Antonio, and Guadalupe Leza; and two sisters, Refugio Leza and Maria De Los Angeles Juana Varela.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.