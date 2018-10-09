Try 1 month for 99¢
Leslie Kirk II

February 13, 1981-October 5, 2018

MUSCATINE — Leslie Kirk II, 37, of Muscatine passed away on Friday, October 5, 2018, at home.

A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, October 11, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. The Reverend Troy Richmond will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Leslie was born on February 13, 1981, in Iowa City, the son of Leslie Sr. and Teresa Cozad Kirk.

He graduated from Muscatine High School and attended Muscatine Community College and Clinton Community College in Plattsburg, New York. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and pool.

Those left to honor his memory include his father, Leslie Kirk of Muscatine; one sister, Misty Taylor and husband, Ben, of Muscatine; four nieces and nephews, Gayla, Teresa, Clorissa, and Robert; and great-nephew, Tobias Long.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa, and grandparents, Lenora and William Kirk, and Muriel and Richard Cozad.

the life of: Leslie Kirk II
