May 18, 1936-December 16, 2018
MUSCATINE — Leslie L. Grotzky, 82, of Muscatine passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, at home, surrounded by his family.
Leslie was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, on May 18, 1936, the son of Andrew and Florence (Goodwin) Grotzky.
Leslie married Josephine L. Gates on September 15, 1957, in Ruthven. She preceded him in death on December 12, 2000.
Leslie proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He drove truck for Thermogas in Tulsa, Oklahoma, retiring in 1996.
He enjoyed scratch tickets, sitting on the balcony, visiting with his friends at Hy-Vee and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton.
Inurnment will be at the Oakdale Cemetery at a later date.
Leslie is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Laurie (Mark) Frantz of Muscatine; his son, Stephen (Mary) Grotzky of Wilton; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Lorraine (Jim) Letscher of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife in 2000; his daughter, Elaine Norton, in 1999; his sisters, Jacqueline Warren and Jane Dean; and his brothers, Robert, Harold, Jerry and Albert Grotzky.
Memorials may be made to the Quad-City Honor Flight in his memory.
Online remembrances may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
