Lillian Graf

January 13, 1921-August 11, 2018
MUSCATINE — Lillian C. Graf, 97, of Muscatine passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Bickford Cottage. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Following the services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church. Following the luncheon, burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A memorial has been established for Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lillian's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the Graf family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Lillian's arrangements and her family.
Lillian Catherine Blum was born on January 13, 1921, in Wellman, Iowa, the daughter of William and Louise (Ossman) Blum. Lillian graduated from Wellman High School. Following graduation, Lillian became a teacher in a country school in Pilotburg. On February 2, 1940, Lillian was united in marriage to Henry Elvin Graf in Wellman, Iowa. Lillian had worked as a bookkeeper for Graf Feed and Grain. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Muscatine. For many years Lillian made quilts for Lutheran World Relief.
Lillian will be deeply missed by her children, Betty (Dennis) Dunbar of Muscatine, Judy Graf of Muscatine, Henry M. (Marsha) Graf of Riverside and Charles Douglas (Vicki) Graf of Tulsa, OK; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim Blum of Anamosa, Mae Martin of Columbus Junction, Gayle Rarick of Corwirth, Iowa, and Jeanette Sexton of Riverside; and many nieces and nephews.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Clarence, Donald and Marion; and one sister, Viola Sexton.
