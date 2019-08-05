Lillian Lucille Logel

February 17, 1936-August 2, 2019
MUSCATINE — Lillian Lucille “Pete” Logel, 83, of Muscatine passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, with her grandson Josh by her side. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in Overman Cemetery in Atalissa. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the funeral home. A memorial has been established in Lillian's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Lillian Lucille Maylone was born on February 17, 1936, in Wilton Junction, the daughter of Charles and Lina (Leach) Maylone. On April 17, 1971, Lillian was united in marriage to Lloyd James “Tink” Logel at the First Friends Church in Muscatine and gained two sons, Donald and Lloyd Logel Jr. She was employed for many years at Bandag and later Stanley Consultants. Lillian enjoyed shopping of all kinds, from yard sales to department stores. She also enjoyed reading, listening to music of all kinds and watching Polka. Her greatest joy came from spoiling her grandson Josh Logel, whatever he wanted she made sure he got. She also loved ice cream, she always had room for ice cream.
Lillian will be deeply missed by her son, Donald Logel of Muscatine; grandsons, Josh (Dawn Hill) Logel, with whom she lived and Jayme Logel; granddaughter, Destiny Logel of Colorado; siblings, Roy (Joyce) Maylone of Des Moines, Glen (Patty) Maylone of Muscatine, June Spitznogle of Muscatine, Thomas (Doreen) Maylone of Des Moines, Donald (Patty Hatfield) Maylone of Muscatine, Ethel (Robert) Watson of Vail, AZ, Stella Rosmann of Muscatine and many nieces and nephews.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lloyd “Tink” Logel; son, Lloyd James Logel Jr. and granddaughter, Katelynn Marie Logel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.